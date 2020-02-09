Round Rock Express looking for national anthem singers

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — If you’ve ever had a dream of singing the national anthem, start warming up your vocal chords because now’s your chance to make it happen.

The Round Rock Express says they are looking for some of the best singers in Central Texas to sing the National Anthem during their upcoming season.

The team will hold open auditions inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and there is no fee to perform.

Anyone planning to try out must keep their performances under 90 seconds and add little to no variation. Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges and will be notified within two weeks if they have been selected to perform.

Since the interest in the auditions has been so high, the Round Rock Express cannot accept any more online pre-registrations. However, walk-ups will be allowed to try out but only after those who registered online.

More information can be found on the Round Rock Express’ website.