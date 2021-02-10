Road projects aim to address flooding concerns in southeast Travis Co.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As southeast Travis County continues to grow, Precinct Four Commissioner Margaret Gómez has noticed the impact development upstream has had on flooding downstream over the years.

“We kind of learned, ‘Uh-oh, we have to stop here and start making some real changes,'” Gómez said as the county prepared to embark on its largest bond program to date.

In 2017, Travis County voters approved $106 million for Proposition A to address roads and drainage and $91.5 million for Proposition B which consisted of parks and open spaces projects. The county also allocated $103.5 million to Critical Safety Projects.

RELATED: Travis Co. proposes expanding southeast Austin road to four lanes, connection to SH 45

Then, in 2019, the county commissioners approved an additional $22 million to address the latest changes in the county’s flood plain standards after adopting the ATLAS14 data.

Some of the voter-approved bond projects included making improvements in flood-prone areas such as Farm to Market Road 973, South Pleasant Valley Road and the Onion Creek Greenway. The work expands roads, builds new bridges and upgrades drainage systems.

“Yeah, there used to be a lot of flooding out there in that area,” Rogelio Camacho said, pointing to the section of Elroy Road under construction.

Camacho lives near Elroy Road and part of the area sits on a large flood plain. Gómez said the road’s widening project will add lanes, construct a bridge and help create an evacuation route for when water levels rise.

“We had heard stories in talking to the superintendent over at Del Valle,” she said about the flooding. “There were students who were sometimes when it was flooding if they were at home, the buses couldn’t get in to pick them up, if they were at school and it was flooding, they couldn’t get them home either.”

Camacho remembers those same flooding issues.

“We couldn’t get in or out and school buses had to go different routes to pick up kids,” he said, “it was just crazy.”

As of now, Gomez says the projects are on track despite COVID-19. Out of the 59 projects from the overall program, construction is complete for 18 projects, around 11 or more are under construction and most of the remaining projects are in the design phase.​​​ County transportation leaders expect to complete the majority of the projects by the end of next year.

“The community has been in great need of these projects for so many years and I am just so, so happy we are finally going to deliver,” Gómez said.

For Camacho, he’s just ready for the upgrades to be complete.

“I feel like it’s a good thing, the rainy season is coming pretty soon,” he said.