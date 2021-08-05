Return to school: Manor ISD to discuss in-person learning plan Thursday

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District Superintendent Andre Spencer released the district’s plan for students to come back to school in person and will discuss it at 5 p.m. Thursday during an informational webinar.

Spencer said while the plan is now in writing, it could change at any moment given the current COVID-19 risk levels and other guidance from Austin-Travis County health leaders or federal government health leaders.

The district is planning on doing all classes in person this coming school year with social distancing protocols as students move between classrooms. Masks will be optional.

The district also encourages students older than 12 years and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The entire plan can be seen on MISD’s website, and registration for the webinar can be done through the Zoom website.