Rescue teams continue search for swimmer at Muleshoe Bend Park

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and other rescue teams are assisting with a water rescue at Muleshoe Bend Park in Spicewood, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to initial reports of an adult who was swimming and didn’t resurface from the water. Rescuers searched the area for 40 minutes, but didn’t find anything. ATCEMS says this incident has switched from rescue mode to recovery mode.

A tweet from the Pedernales Fire Department says divers searched for the person. STARFlight responded to the scene.

The Lake Travis and Oak Hill Fire Departments also assisted at the scene.