Rescue for Lake Travis boater turns to recovery

Travis County

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Rescue efforts turned to recovery Saturday evening as Austin-Travis County EMS medics tried to locate a missing boater on Lake Travis.

The agency said the rescue was taking place near the 6000 block of Lantern View Drive. That’s east of Devils Hallow. Crews were called out just before 7 p.m.

Initial reports were that a person jumped off a boat and didn’t resurface. Multiple public safety boats helped with a surface search as STAR Flight searched from the air.

After more than 25 minutes, ATCEMS said the rescue turned into a recovery, given that the submersion time was greater than 30 minutes.

The recovery mission has been turned over to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Divers were in the water, but they will resume searching Sunday morning.

ATCEMS said North Lake Travis Fire and Lake Travis Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

