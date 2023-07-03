TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rescue crews responded to a “jet ski incident” on Lake Travis Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The Lake Travis Task Force responded to Paradise Cove Marina in Hudson Bend, where ATCEMS said a person was in the water.

The patient was taken by North Lake Travis FD boat to Emerald Point Marina. ATCEMS medics then transported the person to Baylor Scott & White Lakeway with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second water rescue on Lake Travis this afternoon. Crews have switched to recovery mode after an 8-year-old boy fell off a boat in the Cow Creek arm of the lake.