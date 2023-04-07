TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. said its Giga Texas factory had grown to 12,277 employees by the end of 2022, according to an annual report shared with Travis County’s Economic Development Program as a part of its 2020 incentives package. That’s up from a bit more than 10,000 employees reported to the ABJ last fall by sources familiar with the matter.

About a month ago, Dell Technologies Inc. — which has handily held the title as largest local tech employer for decades — reported it had 13,000 employees in the Austin area. Elon Musk’s crew took about one year to reach the size of Michael Dell’s team, which was founded in 1984.

Tesla’s report notes that 55% of its Austin area employees are Travis County residents and that the average wage was at $39.72 per hour. It’s average annual compensation is at least $47,147 for all full-time employees, the report said.

