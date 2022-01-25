Recycling company indicted, accused of dumping wastewater into Texas creek

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A recycling company and its president were indicted recently for allegedly allowing the dumping of industrial wastewater into Skull Creek, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Both Inland Recycling L.L.C. and President David Polston face two counts of intentional or knowing unauthorized discharge, a third-degree felony, related to incidences on April 15 and 22 of 2019, according to the indictments.

Polston could face a fine of up to $100,000 and/or jail time no longer than five years. The recycling company itself could face a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DA’s office.

“Our office will hold accountable powerful actors and companies who violate our environmental laws,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a press release. “This was a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, and I appreciate the partnership.”

Skull Creek feeds into the Colorado River and can be found near Highway 71 west of Houston. The DA’s office explained though the crime took place in Colorado County, this water code violation can be prosecuted in Travis County. The prosecution is being handled by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with Colorado County Attorney Jay Johannes.

Polston’s next day in court is Feb. 9 in the 390th District Court.

In addition to this criminal indictment, Polston and his company have also been sued by the state and the Lower Colorado River Authority related to this illegal dumping.