Real estate developer pleads guilty to exposing himself to 7-year-old, gets probation

Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A real estate developer pleaded guilty last month to exposing himself to a 7-year-old and received two years probation.

Christopher Milam, an Austin-area developer, faced an indecency to a child charge stemming from an arrest in 2018. He pleaded guilty Dec. 21, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

A 7-year-old girl told police he had exposed himself to her twice, including when he “removed his robe while helping her build a play fort in her bedroom,” according to an affidavit.

