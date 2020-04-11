Property appraisal notices heading to Travis County residents, some with updated values

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Property appraisal notices are in the mail and heading to Travis County property owners, the Travis County Appraisal District said in a release Friday.

Earlier this year, TCAD announced it would freeze most home appraisals in 2020 because it didn’t have enough accurate data available to recalibrate its models. However, in its release, it says Notices of Appraised Value are being sent to 144,882 property owners “to provide updated market values related to new construction, changes to property characteristics, changes in ownership, or increases in market or assessed value. More than 84,000 of those property owners own residential properties and will only see increases in their assessed value due to homestead exemption protections.”

It says 258,203 property owners whose values did not change will receive postcards.

As of Friday, property owners can see their market value information on TCAD’s website.

TCAD reports the Travis County appraisal roll increased 5% to $287.2 billion from the year before, including $6 billion in new construction and value increases in office, industrial and multi-family properties.

“According to this year’s value, the 2020 median market value for a residential property in Travis County is $354,622 and the median taxable value of a residential property is $279,520,” it said in a release.

Those who believe their property’s appraised value is incorrect can file a protest with the district, and have until May 15 to do so. People can file protests online or send them in the mail or drop them off at 8314 Cross Park Drive.

Because of the coronavirus, the informal process that lets people receive a settlement offer from the district will be conducted via phone from April 13 to May 30. People can discuss their property with a TCAD appraiser after getting in an online queue after they’ve submitted their protest and it has been processed.

Those who don’t accept a settlement offer can present their cases to the Travis Appraisal Review Board. Those hearings are expected to start in June 2020.