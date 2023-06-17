TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A lawsuit was filed in Travis County against the production company for “Fear the Walking Dead” after there were claims of property damage totaling more than $1 million.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were suing for breach of contract, negligence, gross negligence, fraud, exemplary damages, as well as attorney fees and court costs.

The lawsuit against Stalwart Productions, LLC claimed the defendant entered into a contract leasing the plaintiff’s property near southeast Austin at $2,000 per day.

According to documents, the use of the leased property was “for the purpose of parking vehicles, equipment, sets or for use of a holding area for participates used in, and in connection, the production of the certain television pilot/potential series” currently known as “Fear the Walking Dead.”

The lawsuit said Stalwart Productions, LLC breached the contract after failing to leave the property in as good of a condition as when it was received, beyond reasonable wear and tear. Lawsuit records said the production company also agreed to use reasonable care to prevent damage to the property.

According to the lawsuit, the production company severely damage the parking lot.

“The damages incurred to the parking lot exceed $1,000,000.00, excluding any other damages such as lost rents,” the lawsuit said.

Attached to the lawsuit were three cost estimates from three separate companies. Each estimate was more than $1 million to complete the repairs.

According to the lawsuit, the production company refused to pay for the damages per the terms and conditions of the contract.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit said they were seeking monetary relief.

KXAN reached out to Stalwart Productions, LLC regarding the lawsuit. This article will be updated if a response is received.