President Trump praises Tesla for building new car plant in Texas

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — President Donald Trump tweeted his praise Friday to Tesla and founder Elon Musk for recently choosing to build the company’s newest “Gigafactory” car assembly plant outside Austin in Del Valle.

“Texas and Tesla are big winners,” the President’s tweet said, in part. “MADE IN THE USA!”

Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also excited Tesla decided to build in the state.

“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” Gov. Abbott said.

“Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla’s investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state,” he said.

The electric car company is coming to Travis County after county commissioners voted to approve a tax incentive deal, in addition to the one the company already brokered with the Del Valle Independent School District.

The county’s tax incentive deal is a reported investment of $1.1 billion in the first five years that would lead to a 70% rebate on Operations and Maintenance taxes.

The factory will produce Tesla’s Model Y electric automobile, a small SUV, and will be built on a 2,100-acre plot of land near State Highway 130 and Harold Green Road.