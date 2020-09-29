Prescribed burns starting Tuesday at Travis County parks in Austin, Manor

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Crews from two Travis County agencies will start conducting prescribed burns Tuesday.

Travis County Parks, along with Travis County Natural Resources, has their first burns scheduled from 11 a.m- 5 p.m. at the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve’s Nootsie Tract. Officials say the burns will take anywhere from two to four hours to complete.

Neighbors are advised that they could see smoke in the area.

If the weather conditions remain favorable, crews will also perform prescribed burns between Sept.30 – Oct. 2 at East Metropolitan Park.

County officials say the burn at Nootsie Tract is “intended to restore native grasslands by removing invasive grasses and enhancing the health and diversity of the native plant and wildlife community.”

The area will also be reseeded with native grasses, officials say.

At East Metropolitan Park, the prescribed burns are “intended to enhance the post oak savanna vegetation community by removing brush and reducing the amount of dead woody fuels,” officials say.

Nootsie Tract is at 9512 FM 620 in Austin, and East Metropolitan Park is at 18706 Blake Manor Road in Manor.