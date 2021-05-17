Prescribed burns at East Metropolitan Park all week, watch for smoke in the area

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Travis County Parks Facebook page

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day this week, watch for prescribed burns near East Metropolitan Park, county parks officials say.

Travis County Parks will do pile burns this week near the Pruitt Tract to help reduce wildfire danger and promote ecosystem health. The burns reduce potential fuel for fires in the future, and more prescribed burns are on the way, Travis County Parks said in a press release.

The Pruitt Tract is located at 8600 Burleson Manor Rd. in Manor.

Officials say smoke will be present for much of the day during the burns, but it’s expected to be relatively light and “limited to the area immediately adjacent to the piles.”

East Metropolitan Park is expected to stay open during the burns and no impacts are expected, officials say. Amenities may be limited, however, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Check the county parks website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss