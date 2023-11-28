TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Travis County Parks service is planning a prescribed burn Wednesday at Southeast Metropolitan Park.

Southeast Metropolitan Park is located southeast of Austin, east of State Highway 130 and north of Highway 71 at 4511 Hwy 71 East in Del Valle.

The burn will happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will take around two to four hours to complete, according to Travis County Parks.

The service is conducting the burn in cooperation with personnel from local fire departments and natural resource agencies, per a release.

According to Travis County Parks, the burn is intended to “reduce wildfire danger and improve ecosystem health by removing invading shrubs, consuming dead and downed vegetation, reducing the number of exotic species, and enhancing the health and diversity of the native plant community.”

The parks service said north winds are anticipated, which will carry the smoke to the south and across the park and Highway 71. Smoke impacts, though, are expected to be relatively light.

The park will remain open, but some portions of the park, specifically the Primitive Trailhead, a portion of the Paved Trail, and the Basketball Court will close for part of the week, per the release.

The areas of the park that remain open may be impacted by smoke.