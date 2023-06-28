AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health announced Tuesday it identified a positive mosquito pool for West Niles Virus in the 78721 zip code, according to a release from APH.

Although no human cases of West Nile were identified, the positive mosquito pool indicates the virus is in the community, APH said. In 2022, there were six positive mosquito pools in Travis County, 410 positive pools across the state of Texas and 46 confirmed West Nile virus cases in people, according to APH.

“As more people are spending time outdoors, especially with the upcoming holiday, it’s crucial that we get the word out on how to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they may carry,” said Marcel Elizondo, Environmental Health Services Division Chief. “Let’s follow the four Ds and use the prevention tools at our disposal to keep ourselves, our families and communities safe.”

West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., the release said. It is typically spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, according to APH. Furthermore, the virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing or touching other people or live animals, the release said.

Approximately 20% of people infected with the virus develop symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to APH. Among those affected, few develop further serious illnesses, which usually affect the central nervous system, the release said. People over 60 years old are at greater risk of developing serious diseases, as well as those with medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease, according to APH. Furthermore, organ transplant recipients are also at risk for more severe forms of the disease, the release said.

Know the dangers and fight the bite with the “four Ds”:

Drain standing water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water and need as little as one teaspoon. Emptying water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Dusk to dawn: Although different species of mosquitoes are active at different times of day, the Culex mosquito that spreads West Nile virus is most active between dusk and dawn.

Dress: Wear pants and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; mosquito-repellent clothing is also available.

DEET: Apply insect repellant: Use an EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. Apply on both exposed skin and clothing.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the City of Austin website.