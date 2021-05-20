Police investigating carjackings in West Lake Hills area, 1 suspect arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a couple of carjackings in the West Lake Hills area.

The West Lake Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking late Tuesday evening outside the H-E-B parking lot off Capitol of Texas Highway near Bee Cave Road.

Police also said victims were held at gunpoint but did what the suspects asked and were not hurt. The stolen car was found Wednesday night, and West Lake Police said a suspect tried to run away on foot. They were arrested without incident and taken to the Travis County Jail.

Rollingwood Police Chief Jason Brady posts about the carjackings on social media (via Facebook)

The Rollingwood Police Department is not investigating the case, but put out a social media post saying the suspects were described as two Hispanic males in their 20s. One was described as 5’11” and the other 5’6″ with dark hair.

West Lake Police also told KXAN the Austin Police Department is working a similar case outside Barton Creek Mall. That supposed carjacking happened early Wednesday afternoon.

KXAN reached out to APD, but it’s unclear if both cases are related and if all suspects involved have been arrested.

Rollingwood Police said in both cases, the suspects were targeting high-end cars.