Police departments work to protect public, enforce social distancing rules

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — City officials and law enforcement authorities told KXAN enforcing public social distancing standards has become a tireless and complex task.

On Friday, a video surfaced online of a park ranger getting pushed into the water after he asked people on Lake Austin to keep their distance. The man accused of pushing him in is now facing charges of attempted assault on a public servant.

Other departments are also sharing their own struggles with enforcing the stay-at-home violations.

Bee Cave city leaders said the county and statewide codes change frequently, making it hard to keep up.

“By the time I get everyone informed or I think I’ve got it, it changes,” said Bee Cave City Manager Clint Garza.

The current city, county and state stay-at-home orders prohibit social gatherings and ask people to only leave for work, essential travel or to exercise.

Garza said with the information overload from this vast range of rule-makers, it can lead to misunderstandings among the public.

Garza referenced an instance that occurred last month, when someone called the police on their neighbor, claiming there were multiple people swimming in their backyard pool. Police Chief Gary Miller said his officers went to check it out and found no violations. No citations were given, the chief reported.

An added layer of complexity to policing the stay-at-home orders is a reported communication gap among county leaders.

According to an e-mail Chief Miller wrote to a violation complainant, which Bee Cave city administrators provided to KXAN, the Travis County Attorney’s office told him to refrain from filing stay-at-home violations, saying those charges wouldn’t ultimately be prosecuted.

“The Bee Cave Police Department does not cite or charge people with misdemeanor offenses we did not observe in person, and certainly not for an offense we have been informed will be dismissed by the prosecuting attorney,” Chief Miller wrote.

County Attorney David Escamilla told KXAN that agencies can file any charges they wish, but his office will likely go with higher offense charges. He also urged local police department and city agencies to reach out to him with any questions about enforcing the stay-at-home orders.

“I believe the efforts of the City of Bee Cave and the Bee Cave Police Department in enforcing this order have been above and beyond other cities.” Bee Cave Police Chief Gary Miller

Moving forward, Garza still suggests keeping an eye on one another and letting the police handle discipline.

“There’s no sense in not calling it in,” Garza said. “Whether the violation is prosecuted or not, whether charges are filed at the end or not, remember that we are looking for compliance. Just the interaction, just from them taking the moment and calling it in, we can get compliance,” Garza said.

Violation totals

As of Friday, only a handful of police departments in Central Texas had given out citations for people violating stay-at-home orders.

Bee Cave Police had filed charges on six different people. But in each of those cases, the accused were also found committing higher criminal offenses which include DWI, theft, evading arrest and possession of drugs or narcotics.

The Austin Police Department said it has cited two men. Round Rock police and Pflugerville police both reported that no citations have been issued.