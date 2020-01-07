Police asking for help identifying suspects in December robbery at Walmart in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in an aggravated robbery on Dec. 17 at a Round Rock Walmart.

Round Rock police say the suspects threatened a Walmart employee who tried to stop them from shoplifting.

According to surveillance footage, the suspects left in a tan Infinti G35 or G37 with temporary tags.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Patrick Turck at the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-7048 or submit anonymous tips here.