Police asking for help identifying suspects in December robbery at Walmart in Round Rock

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Round Rock Police Department)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in an aggravated robbery on Dec. 17 at a Round Rock Walmart.

Round Rock police say the suspects threatened a Walmart employee who tried to stop them from shoplifting.

According to surveillance footage, the suspects left in a tan Infinti G35 or G37 with temporary tags.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Patrick Turck at the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-7048 or submit anonymous tips here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss