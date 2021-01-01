‘Pfreeze Pflop’ put frigid twist on canned food drive for Pflugerville nonprofit

People stand in line at Scott Mentzer poll in Pflugerville for the “Pfreeze Pflop” Friday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Some brave and seemingly cold-resistant folks decided going down a water slide in 40-degree weather Friday was the best way to start 2021.

Organizers of the “Pfreeze Pflop” made sure to let potential sliders know the Scott Mentzer pool wasn’t heated prior to the event, but there was still a line outside of the gate prior to pool time.

Admission was free if you donated a can of food to the city’s partner for this year’s event, the Circle of Hope Community Center in Pflugerville.

Organizers allowed just 10 people at a time in the pool area to adhere to social distancing guidelines and everyone was required to wear a mask when not on the slide.

KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez went out to the pool and captured some of the chilly fun.