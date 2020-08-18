Pflugerville voters to decide on $191 million bond, city proposing lowering the tax rate

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — In November, Pflugerville voters will vote on a $191.3 million transportation, parks and recreation bond following recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee.

Initially, voters were supposed to decide on the transportation bond in May but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Projects have remained the same for the transportation bond,” Amy Giannini, the assistant city manager for the City of Pflugerville explained. “We have just reviewed the cost estimates so those have tweaked slightly.”

Transportation

The transportation proposition, Prop A, is $101.7 million and the project includes:

City Intersection Improvements ($15.1 million) – SH 130 at CR 138; E Pflugerville Pkwy. at FM 685; Heatherwilde Blvd. at Pecan St.; FM 685 at Pecan St.; FM 685/Copper Mine Dr. Overpass; Hodde/Weiss at Cele Rd

– SH 130 at CR 138; E Pflugerville Pkwy. at FM 685; Heatherwilde Blvd. at Pecan St.; FM 685 at Pecan St.; FM 685/Copper Mine Dr. Overpass; Hodde/Weiss at Cele Rd City Neighborhood Street Reconstruction ($20.3 million) – 10th St., Algreg St., Applewood Dr., Bushmills Rd., Butler National Dr./Diablo Dr., Caldwells Ln., Cedar Ridge Dr., Dalshank Rd., Edgemere Dr., Grand National Ave., Great Basin Ave., Kay Ln., Lincoln Ave., Mashburn St., Meadow Creek Dr., Mountain View Dr., Oak Ridge Dr., Option Ave., Picadilly Dr., Pflugerville Lp., Plumbago Dr., Rowe Lp., Russell St., Sullivan St., Taylor Ave., W. Custers Creek Bend, Windermere Dr., Yellow Sage St.

– 10th St., Algreg St., Applewood Dr., Bushmills Rd., Butler National Dr./Diablo Dr., Caldwells Ln., Cedar Ridge Dr., Dalshank Rd., Edgemere Dr., Grand National Ave., Great Basin Ave., Kay Ln., Lincoln Ave., Mashburn St., Meadow Creek Dr., Mountain View Dr., Oak Ridge Dr., Option Ave., Picadilly Dr., Pflugerville Lp., Plumbago Dr., Rowe Lp., Russell St., Sullivan St., Taylor Ave., W. Custers Creek Bend, Windermere Dr., Yellow Sage St. Immanuel Rd ($12.6 million) – Widen to an urban three-lane roadway

– Widen to an urban three-lane roadway FM 685 Corridor Improvements ($5.8 million) – Corridor study and preliminary engineering and design. The project includes lane alignment, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and coordination and surveying.

– Corridor study and preliminary engineering and design. The project includes lane alignment, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and coordination and surveying. SH 45 Frontage Roads ($9 million) – Connect frontage road gaps

– Connect frontage road gaps Kelly Ln Phase 3 ($14.3 million) – Widen to an urban four-lane section

– Widen to an urban four-lane section Pfluger Farm Ln North ($5.7 million) – Extend the urban three-lane roadway north to SH 45

– Extend the urban three-lane roadway north to SH 45 Main St ($2.2 million) – Engineering and design for a future urban two-lane section

– Engineering and design for a future urban two-lane section Central Commerce Dr ($2.6 million) – Widen to an urban three-lane section

– Widen to an urban three-lane section Picadilly Dr ($3.8 million) – Widen to an urban three-lane section

– Widen to an urban three-lane section Cameron Rd Realignment ($4.4 million) – Two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South.

– Two-lane urban section from the Pecan Street and Weiss Lane intersection to Cameron Road South. E Pflugerville Pkwy ($2.3 million) – Engineering and design to create a four-lane, divided street between Colorado Sand Drive and Weiss Lane.

– Engineering and design to create a four-lane, divided street between Colorado Sand Drive and Weiss Lane. E Pecan St ($3.7 million) – Preliminary engineering and design to widen to six lanes across SH 130.

City Parks

Prop B would put $42.3 million into city parks. Projects under this prop include:

Trail improvements ($1.6 million) – Close remaining trail gaps in our trail system, enhance the overall trail system with development of trailheads at appropriate locations, and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors.

– Close remaining trail gaps in our trail system, enhance the overall trail system with development of trailheads at appropriate locations, and develop a wayfinding system for trail users and visitors. Neighborhood parks ($7.4 million) – Funding for the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Ln, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2.

– Funding for the development of neighborhood parks, including Mallard, Pecan, Kelly Ln, Picadilly and Wilbarger Phase 2. Land acquisition ($5.6 million) – More than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs.

– More than 20 acres for recreation space, destination play space and future needs. Lake Pflugerville Phase 2 ($11 million) – Development of the north side of the lake, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Rd.

– Development of the north side of the lake, around to the west boundary and minor improvements at the Biehle property off Becker Farm Rd.

1849 Park Phase 2 ($15.2 million) – Expansion of the sports fields with six additional baseball/softball fields and associated infrastructure.

– Expansion of the sports fields with six additional baseball/softball fields and associated infrastructure. Destination play space ($1.6 million) – Phase 1 development of a destination playground.

Recreation and Senior Center

Prop C would use $47.3 million to develop a new recreation and senior center.

Depending on what’s approved, this is how it would breakdown on a Pflugerville homeowner’s property tax bill. At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate:

Prop A would cost $101.62

Prop B would cost $42.26

Prop C would cost $47.27

If all three propositions pass, homeowners would pay an additional $191.15 each year.

Budget and Tax Rate

If Pflugerville voters pass the bond it will not affect the tax rate this year but it could have an impact on how much homeowners pay in the future.

Next Tuesday, Pflugerville’s City Council will vote on the city budget along with a proposal to lower the tax rate from the current $0.4976 to $0.4863 which reflects a 3.5% increase in operating revenues. If approved, this year, homeowners with the current average home value of $258,000 are expected to pay about $11 less.