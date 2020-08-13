Pflugerville to vote on $191.3M in bonds to improve roads, parks, create new recreation center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville residents will vote in November whether to support three city bonds that total $191.3 million.

On Tuesday, the City Council called a General Obligation Bond Election, which will happen at the same time as the General Election in November. The proposals are all based on recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee.

In February, the city had set up a May bond election to consider a $101.7 million transportation bond, but that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. That bond, a $42.3 million bond for parks and recreation projects and a $47.3 million bond for a new recreation and senior center were all put on the November ballot.

The transportation bond will be used for intersection improvements, neighborhood street reconstruction, widening roads, realigning Cameron Road and improving the FM 685 corridor. A full list of the affected streets is on the city’s website.

The parks and recreation projects bond includes money for trail improvements, developing neighborhood parks and the north side of Lake Pflugerville, expanding the 1849 Park, developing a destination playground and buying land.