Pflugerville seeks $332 million bond to build and upgrade schools

Caldwell Elementary School in Pflugerville (KXAN Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville ISD is asking voters to approve a $332 million bond to help build new schools and upgrade existing ones as the country's third fastest growing city continues to expand.

Nearly half of that, $163 million, would fund district growth, including two new elementary schools and a middle school.

That money would also help pay for land purchases and classroom additions to Delco Primary and Dessau Elementary schools.

The district believes the money is needed just to keep up as the district grows by roughly 700 students each year.

"We are expecting to continue to have kids moving into the district, so [we] have to continue to build facilities to house these [kids]," district spokesperson Tamra Spence said.

Roughly a quarter of the money, $85.8 million, would pay for upgrades at current facilities. That includes things like accessibility improvements, playground improvements, heating, A/C, plumbing and electrical improvements and state of the art fire alarms.

"We have kids going through the halls every single day, and there are things that just have to be kept up to make sure we're providing the same educational opportunities to all kids across the district," Spence said.

The money would also go toward a new fleet of buses, security, technology, fine arts and athletics facilities upgrades.

Separate from the bond measure, the district is also asking voters to approve a two-cent tax rate decrease.

With so many new people moving to Pflugerville and increasing home values, the district believes it can afford to lower its rate.