TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville and Round Rock fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex in far north Austin near Pflugerville on Monday.

At approximately 7 p.m., Pflugerville and Round Rock units responded to reports of a small patio fire at the Morgan Apartments, located at 1801 Wells Branch Parkway. It’s an area with an Austin address but served by Travis County ESD No. 2, the Pflugerville Fire Department.

By the time the units arrived on the scene, the fire spread to the attic.

According to officials, 16 units were displaced, with eight of them suffering fire damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday according to officials, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.