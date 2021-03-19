Pflugerville residents can start requesting rides from CapMetro pickup service starting March 23

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Capital Metro is expanding on-demand services to parts of Pflugerville this month.

The public transit agency says it’s launching a new pickup zone on March 23, which will allow customers to request a ride to and from any location within the service zone. They can do that by using the pickup app or by calling the Pickup Service Center at (512) 369-6200.

The service zone stretches along Pecan Street from Pflugerville Loop W to just past Plumbago Drive. Some parts also stretch up to East Pflugerville Parkway. It is basically within a 3.5-mile radius, so options are limited.

New Pflugerville Pickup Zone coming March 23 from CapMetro

The Pflugerville pickup zone will offer its services weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The handicap accessible service will pick customers up from their location within 15 minutes or less, CapMetro says.

Some of the places it can take you are local shopping areas, the Pflugerville library, City Hall and to and from doctor’s appointments. The hope is to get people to jobs, appointments or larger regional bus hubs like the Tech Ridge Park and Ride.

“The current options available in the community through senior access or private sector mobility services just don’t offer the mobility options for accessible needs,” said Pflugerville Deputy City Manager Trey Fletcher.

CapMetro Vice President of Demand Response and Innovative Mobility Chad Ballentine said in a press release they are ‘thrilled’ to bring the service to Pflugerville.

Pflugerville City Council approved a one-year pilot for the pickup service from CapMetro in November 2020. The program cost roughly $500,000. Pflugerville put in $300,000, and the rest is being funded through federal grants.

Mayor Victor Gonzales said in a press release this supports Pflugerville’s Transit Development Plan, and he hopes residents make use of it to get to work or appointments.

“I’m excited that it’s now time to give Pickup a try. Give it a ride,” he said in a statement.

Pflugerville and CapMetro officials check out new pickup service being offered in the city from CapMetro (CapMetro Photo)

A one-way ride is $1.25, and a CapMetro Day Pass, 7-Day Pass or 31-Day Pass can be used to cover the cost. Kids 18 and younger can ride free. Children 10 years and younger must have an adult with them, CapMetro says.

The service was piloted in 2017 and 2018 in northeast Austin. CapMetro says in June 2019, it launched the service in Manor after more zones in Austin and Leander were added.

Learn how to download the CapMetro Pickup App here.