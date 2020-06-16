Pflugerville reopening athletic fields, pools, courts and park amenities Tuesday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville will reopen some of its services and amenities Tuesday.

Places and services reopening include:

Athletic fields, and that includes 1849 Park

Basketball and volleyball courts

Beach, playground, pavilion, boat ramp and fishing piers at Lake Pflugerville

Lap swim and open swim at Gilleland Creek Pool, by reservation

Pflugerville Animal Shelter

The animal shelter will resume normal hours and operations, but won’t take feral cats over three months old until further notice, the city says.

The Pflugerville Library will start giving out curbside care kits, which are a modified version of the Care Cabinet with personal hygiene items for people in need.

All visitors to places that are reopened are required to wear a mask if indoors, and to practice social distancing, the city says. The city asks that people follow all signage, floor markings and capacity restrictions.

Public lobbies in the recreation center, library, city hall, development services, public works and the justice center are all closed until further notice, the city says.