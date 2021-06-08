Pflugerville police on the lookout for kids with ‘cool moves’

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is bringing back its summertime “Cool Moves” program that rewards children who show good safety judgment.

Until Aug. 31, the department will be on the lookout for kids showing these so-called “Cool Moves.” Examples include:

Wearing a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, skateboard or rollerblades

Crossing at a crosswalk

Obeying traffic laws and using correct hand signals while riding a bike

Stopping at the curb to look both ways before crossing the street

Kids police catch doing any of these things will be cited and given a ticket — only this ticket can be traded in for ice cream at participating partners like Dairy Queen, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Blue Bell.

“While these interactions are fun, they’re also important safety lessons,” Pflugerville Police said in a statement. “Each summer Pflugerville officers give out hundreds of tickets to safety-conscious children.”

Read more about the “Cool Moves” program.