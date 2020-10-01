Pflugerville Police Department launches assistance programs for vulnerable populations

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is launching two new programs to assist people in the community who struggle to voice their needs.

Pflugerville’s ‘Autism Buddies’ and ‘Bring Me Home’ will allow family members or guardians to establish an emergency contact and provide information that can help police officers bring home family members who are lost, according to a news release.

Community members who have autism, dementia or a related condition are eligible to participate in the programs. Residents who participate will receive an ID card, and their information will be entered into a database Pflugerville officers can access.

Applications can be filled out easily online, or submitted by mail or email.

