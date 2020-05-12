Pflugerville police asking for information on fatal shooting from March

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking anyone with video or information on the fatal shooting of a woman near an apartment complex to come forward.

On March 31, officers responded to the 1200 block of Town Center Drive in Pflugerville, near the Century Stone Hill South apartment complex around 7:30 a.m., and found a woman had been shot. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477), visit their website at www.austincrimestoppers.org or email at cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

You could receive up to $1,000 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.