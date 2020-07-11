Pflugerville Library curbside services on hold due to COVID-19 cases ramping up

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Pflugerville Library is putting its curbside services on hold.

The hold started Wednesday and will last until further notice, the library said.

Due dates for checked-out items will be pushed back to August 1 at this time. When that date rolls around, the library said it will take another look at its plan then.

If you registered for a future virtual or craft event, your kit will be held until curbside services start back up, according to the library’s website.

The library building remains closed to the public.

If you have any questions, you can email the Pflugerville Library staff at library@pflugervilletx.gov.