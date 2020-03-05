Pflugerville High students checked out after ingesting ‘unknown substance’

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Medical personnel checked out “several” students at Pflugerville High School Wednesday who had “ingested an unknown substance,” according to Pflugerville Independent School District.

“Pflugerville ISD Police and campus administrators are working to determine the origins of the substance and how it was brought to campus. The results of the investigation will determine any disciplinary or legal consequences,” PfISD wrote in a letter to families.

A Pflugerville ISD spokeswoman told KXAN on Wednesday that EMS responded to the school for a medical call. She could not confirm if it was for just one student or multiple.

The district thanked emergency responders and police for a quick response in the letter. It also asked families to speak with their students about not bringing banned substances or items to school, as well as about the “dangers of ingesting any unknown or illegal substances.”

It said anyone with information about what happened can report it anonymously through the district’s Anonymous Alerts app or online.