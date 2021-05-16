Pflugerville family demands justice for two teens killed in crash

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville family called for justice at a protest Sunday after their two children were killed in a crash in November 2020.

They rallied at the Pflugerville Police Department for La’nyce and Lee Anthony Fisher, who died after a crash on the southbound access road of State Highway 130 near Pflugerville Parkway om Nov. 11, 2020.

A Pflugerville Police spokeswoman said a juvenile suspect is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the crash, but the family voiced concerns about how the investigation was handled.

The family claims the Pflugerville Police Department did not give the suspect a field sobriety test and didn’t subpoena the suspect’s phone records. They believe the department didn’t thoroughly investigate the case.

“We don’t have our children, your case your mother, your father they have you, but we don’t have any justice — we don’t have nothing but heartache and pain everyday,” said Sheron Kay Davis, the grandmother of the victims.

The department has worked closely with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office on the case since the beginning, according to a police spokeswoman.

“Our investigators utilized the investigative options available to them in accordance with State law and accusations that officers failed to pursue certain investigative processes are false,” said a statement from the department. “This tragedy has had an impact on our entire community who are still grieving for the Fisher family and we will continue to work with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to bring justice.”

The case has been turned over to the DA’s office, according to a police spokeswoman.

KXAN has reached out to the DA’s office for comment on the case. This story will be updated when we receive a response.