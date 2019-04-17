Pflugerville elementary school bus involved in accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday afternoon, a Pflugerville ISD school bus transporting Dearing Elementary School students was involved in a traffic accident, according to Pflugerville ISD.

According to Pflugerville ISD, Bus #37 and a stationary vehicle collided at the intersection of Heatherwilde Boulevard and State Highway 45. The bus was carrying 25 students at the time.

EMS responded immediately to verify student safety and the occupants in the other vehicle.

A replacement bus was sent to the scene to begin loading students as soon as they were cleared. PISD confirmed Tuesday evening that while the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation, no students were injured.