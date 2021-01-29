Pflugerville City Council faces deadline to put emergency services district overlay on May ballot

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville is up against a deadline to decide on what to do with its EMS services.

On Tuesday, Pflugerville City Council tabled a vote which would have consented to a resolution for the Travis County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 17 overlay proposal. Council has until Feb. 8 to approve a resolution which would allow the overlay to go on a May ballot.

What would an overlay do?

If council were to approve the resolution, then voters would be authorizing the creation of a new ESD in Pflugerville: ESD No. 17. Right now ambulance services are currently part of ESD No. 2, the designated fire department in Pflugerville.

The fire department started providing EMS services in 2017. Before that they were covered by Austin-Travis County EMS.

President of the Pflugerville Firefighters Association Josh Stubblefield says the current funding mechanisms will not sustain the ambulance services past 2024.

“We now have five ambulances on board that run within the district everyday,” said Stubblefield. “We almost ran 11,000 calls last year, which is up from 5,000 in 2012.”

Stubblefield blames Pflugerville’s growth for the nearly doubled call numbers.

“We look out on the district, especially the eastside. We see the growth, and it’s just booming,” said Stubblefield.

ESD No. 2 wants to create another ESD to separate fire and EMS services in order to sustain both services. Each ESD has the ability to tax up to 10 cents per $100 in valuation of your property taxes, according to the Texas legislature. ESD No. 2 is already at that maximum taxing point.

Adding on ESD No. 17 could mean a tax payer is met with a tax up to 20 cents in $100 property tax valuation. Stubblefield says the maximum amount likely won’t be necessary.

“We may only need five cents or six cents at the most,” said Stubblefield.

Conversations among Pflugerville City Council

This is an issue council recognizes, but the board is also known to be frugal in spirit. Council members says a tax overlay may not be the most viable solution.

“Anytime you create a taxing entity, you’ve created a machine that continues to grow and grow,” said Council Member Mike Heath.

During a regularly scheduled Jan. 26 meeting, members voted to postpone a resolution which would put the overlay on a May ballot. The suggestion going forward was to take a deeper look into the fire department’s revenue sources and costs.

“There are multiple ways that these types of services collect revenue. It’s not just property tax and sales tax. It can also be fees for service. If you have ever taken a ride in an ambulance you probably got a bill afterwards,” said Council Member Doug Weiss. “We need to make sure the policies and procedures around billing and charging insurances are accurate. We should be seeing rather high collections on those types of claims. ”

Why the ESD seems underfunded

ESD services were originally intended for more rural communities, according to Weiss.

“It goes back into our history. Back then, Emergency Service Districts structure was actually created many years ago to help volunteer firefighters afford some of the equipment they need,” said Weiss.

Weiss says that structure is intended for more rural areas with funding limits to cap at 10 cents per property tax collection rates.

“That is one of the biggest challenges we have is that we currently have fire and EMS under one cap, and the proposal really puts a second political subdivision in place with the capability of taxing, but doubles the capacity to tax.”

In Travis County, Pflugerville is one of seven ESDs and just so happens to be the largest. Josh Stubblefield says the ESD covers about 140,000 people. The next closest would be ESD No. 6 which covers about half that.

Is Feb. 8 the final deadline?

“It’s not clear where these doomsday predictions are coming from,” said Council Member David Rogers.

ESD No. 2 regularly gets audited and has provided those documents to council — council members argue they only outline so much.

“What we really need is a financial assessment, which is a little different than an audit. The audit is a backwards looking statement. ‘Did you do what you said you did.’ What we would be doing is a performance audit to understand what going forward looks like,” said Weiss.

Council voted Jan. 26 to hire an outside consultant for a fire and EMS assessment. The assessment is designed to outline alternative funding solutions.

Council does plan to address whether or not the overlay will make it to a May ballot in the coming days, but saying the idea Pflugerville will lose EMS services altogether doesn’t hold any weight.

“We got a couple years to get there if we need a little bit more time,” said Weiss. “We need everyone working together to make that happen.”