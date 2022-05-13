PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Pflugerville City Council chose to move forward with Travis County ESD No. 2 as its provider for emergency medical services.

This allows the city manager to enter into contract negotiations with the agency. Details of the contract, including service expectations, price and when the transition will take place, will circle back to council members for approval in the future.

This comes after the city terminated its contract with Acadian Ambulance Services in March. The city said it was a mutual decision.

After then, city staff went through six interviews with public and private ambulance providers. Following the interviews, it was recommended the city choose Travis County ESD No. 2 with the intention of having a long-term relationship with the agency.

The city said it liked Travis County ESD No. 2 because of its quality of service, patient care and “seamless integration systems.”

Council also explained why it chose Travis County ESD No. 2, rather than a private provider, even though there will be an additional tax for residents to help fund the EMS provider.

“Our only option for ambulance services without additional costs to Pflugerville residents is to use a private provider, but ultimately Travis County ESD No. 2 has established infrastructure, stellar staff and interagency relationships giving them a local advantage” said Councilmember Kimberly Holiday, a member of the Public Safety Subcommittee. “I am proud of this council for addressing EMS care and making tough decisions for our residents.”

Discussions on EMS services for Pflugerville have been going on for a year and a half, the city said, after Travis County ESD No. 2 withdrew its services without additional funds from the city.