PfISD suspends sub-varsity sports, keeps 14-day quarantine period due to Stage 5 announcement

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Independent School District still plans to resume in-person classes Jan. 6, but the district is making a few adjustments in the meantime before students are due back from winter break.

PfISD Superintendent Douglas Killian announced in a letter the district will continue to require a 14-day quarantine for anyone deemed in close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The district had plans to shorten quarantine periods, a move that falls in line with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. In light at Austin-Travis County’s move to Stage 5 COVID-19 risk levels, the district will keep the 14-day quarantine period until Austin-Travis County moves back down to Stage 4, Killian said.

The district will also temporarily suspend sub-varsity extracurricular co-curricular and athletics from the remainder of winter break, and it will cease any scheduled playoff athletic events at The Pfield. Varsity athletic events will continue, but without fans.

“We will continue to evaluate other measures to take and provide additional communication to families before returning on January 6. Enjoy the remainder of your Winter Break, and please remember to physically distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands,” Killian’s letter concluded.