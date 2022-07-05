ATCEMS responds to a near drowning at Lake Travis. (KXAN: Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics were able to revive a person who was submerged in Lake Travis for 10 minutes Monday evening.

Paramedics were called to Mansfield Dam Park just after 7:45 p.m., after an adult went into the water.

After the person was brought to shore, ATCEMS said a bystander gave the person CPR.

ATCEMS paramedics and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue were able to revive the person’s pulse.

A STAR Flight helicopter took the person to the hospital in critical condition.