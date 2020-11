TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At least one person is injured and declared a trauma alert after a crash in southeast Travis County on Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the area of 2400 N FM 973 Rd. around 9:30 p.m. A Tweet from ATCEMS said multiple vehicles were involved.

The person was pinned inside the vehicle, but was extricated and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area north of Harol Green Road.