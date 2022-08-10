Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took an adult to the hospital after a Wednesday morning crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

ATCEMS said the crash happened just after 2:35 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 1100. That is four miles east of Manor.

According to ATCEMS, a person was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash, but crews able to get them out.

Paramedics took the person to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. ATCEMS said a second person refused to be taken to the hospital.