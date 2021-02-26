Person in critical condition after getting hit by car on Bee Caves Road

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bee Caves Road pedestrian crash2

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS on the scene after a car hit a pedestrian on Bee Caves Road. (Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN)

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — One person is in critical condition after a car hit them at the intersection of Bee Caves Road and Walsh Tarlton Lane.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. and shut down the eastbound lanes of Bee Caves Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they performed CPR on the pedestrian once they arrived at the scene and were able to regain a pulse. Medics then took that person to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Drivers, expect delays in that area into the morning commute. Avoid the area if you can.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss