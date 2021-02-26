Person in critical condition after getting hit by car on Bee Caves Road

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS on the scene after a car hit a pedestrian on Bee Caves Road. (Photo: Julie Karam/KXAN)

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — One person is in critical condition after a car hit them at the intersection of Bee Caves Road and Walsh Tarlton Lane.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. and shut down the eastbound lanes of Bee Caves Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they performed CPR on the pedestrian once they arrived at the scene and were able to regain a pulse. Medics then took that person to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Drivers, expect delays in that area into the morning commute. Avoid the area if you can.