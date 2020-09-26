Person critically injured in southern Travis County crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person has critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash in southern Travis County Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the intersection of FM 1327 Road and North Turnersville Road near State Highway 45 and Interstate 35.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics said in initial reports that one person was ejected from a vehicle and was unconscious. They took a person to St. David’s South Austin.

Expect closures at that intersection and traffic delays in the area.