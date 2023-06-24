SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — One person was airlifted via STARFlight after falling approximately 15 feet at Pace Bend Park-Levi Cove in Spicewood, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., medics and STARFlight responded to the incident and declared the person a trauma alert, according to Twitter.

The patient was transported by the Pedernales Fire Department boat to “the flats” where STARFlight landed and transported the person, who was not identified Saturday, to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

No further information was released, and the incident remained under investigation Saturday.