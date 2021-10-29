Permit holdup delays 497-home development trying to take root in Travis County

A map showing where the proposed Vizcaya project would be, according to its LCRA permit application. (Source: LCRA)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s some concern from neighbors and environmental groups about a big development eyeing western Travis County land.

It’s called Vizcaya, a 1,058-acre project that would be located at Bee Creek Road and Thurman Bend Road, according to a permit application with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA). The project would also include a golf course and clubhouse, a water treatment plant, a wastewater treatment plant and amenities.

The LCRA reviews master plan applications for water quality protection requirements that are outlined in the Highland Lakes Watershed Ordinance.

The LCRA says it received Vizcaya’s application in August, noting it was submitted and approved twice before in 2008 and 2012, but those approvals had expired.

The ordinance requires the developer to post a notice at the site and mail letters to neighbors within 500 feet of the project boundaries.

The LCRA says it received around six letters about the application during the public comment period from Aug. 27 and Sept. 13, one of which was submitted on behalf of 20 property owners.

That same month, the agency “identified issues” that need to be addressed before making a final decision on the permit.

“LCRA requested additional information, clarification or changes to comply with LCRA ordinances on several topics, including the number and types of lots and the development’s overall water quality management plan,” wrote spokesperson Clara Tuma to KXAN.

Now, Tuma says the applicant has up to six months from August to provide more information so the agency can conduct a second review.

KXAN has reached out to the engineering company and development firm listed on the permit applications and is waiting for a response.

