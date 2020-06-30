‘People for Change Texas’ making sure kids are fed in Manor ISD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Keeping kids fed in the summer is more critical than ever as COVID-19 has left many parents without jobs.

In Central Texas, “People for Change Texas,” a local group that helps make sure kids get meals, is stepping up to help by offering free meals until August in the Manor Independent School District.



“I am going to sixth grade next year,” said Han Truong, as she stopped by Decker Elementary with her family. “I want to go to my school and see the lockers and just experience the whole sixth grade experience.”



The stop on Monday was to pick up a few meals for her and her family.

“They can’t go to work and we have a lot of kids at home so we are in need of money right now,” said Truong as she described the impact of COVID-19 on her family.



The group wants to get in to those communities that need help the most.

“We were able to go in and facilitate with them and go into the communities they weren’t able to serve and serve those communities,” said Jon Blake with People for Change Texas.

“We had an agreement saying that our organization would come in and do it for the community we saw the most need in,” said Blake.



People for Change Texas will be handing out hundreds of meals over the next month.



“It is important because some people don’t have enough money to provide food for their kids,” said Truong.

Blake says they are always looking for donations and volunteers.