A pedestrian was killed in a crash on State Highway 130 near Tesla Road Oct. 17, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman died late Monday night on State Highway 130 near the Tesla gigafactory.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics responded to the crash involving a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of SH 130 near Tesla Road around 10:50 p.m.

DPS said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The agency said she was walking south on the highway, while a 2006 Saturn Vue was heading north.

DPS said the driver of the car, who was not hurt, stayed at the scene.

SH 130 has since been reopened.