TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver in southeast Travis County Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the call to the area of 8900 FM 812 Road just before 7 p.m.

At last check, FM 812 was closed at Creedmoor Drive.

The Travis County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.