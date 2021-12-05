PD: Man arrested for bringing gun to local high school, believed there was an active shooter situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old man was arrested at Akins High School after Austin ISD police said he brought a gun to the school, believing there was an active shooter due to an earlier threat.

Akins High School went into a lockdown on Dec. 1 after a report that three students had a gun inside of a bathroom. Austin ISD police enacted a lockdown immediately after learning of the report just before 10 a.m.

The school reported students and staff remained safe, and the three students involved were identified and located. Austin ISD reported no shots were fired, and officers never found a gun. Police said they found two ammunition magazines on one of the students in question.

After the scene was cleared, a young man approached an AISD officer and stated that a nearby man had a gun in his pocket. The officer was able to find the suspect, 20-year-old Luis Guzman. The officer reported in an arrest affidavit that he could see the butt of a gun’s magazine in his front right pocket.

Guzman told officers “not to worry” because there was “no round in the chamber.” Officers inspected the gun and confirmed the weapon was loaded with 15 rounds in the magazine.

Guzman told officers that he went to his friend’s house and retrieved the weapon because he thought the school was in an active shooter situation.

An arrest affidavit said that Guzman was not licensed to carry a gun.

Guzman was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

No attorney for Guzman was listed.