Paramedics pull elderly man out of Manchaca house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 70-year-old man was pulled out of a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of Bear Canyon Drive in Manchaca.

Travis County ESD 5 Public Information Officer Chris Barron said the fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a common area of the home, and then spread throughout the house via the attic. He said crews performed CPR on the man, and as of now, the man’s condition is unknown. No one else was hurt.

The fire is under control, Barron said.

The man has critical, life-threatening injuries and is being taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

Manchaca Fire, Austin Fire and ATCEMS all responded to the scene.

The cause is under investigation.