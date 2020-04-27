One victim dies in southeast Austin RV fire

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person was found inside an RV after a fire in southeast Austin on Sunday.

Travis County Fire Rescue has requested a fire investigator to report to the scene.

Responders from Emergency Services District 11 and Austin Fire Department went to 9300 Bluff Springs Road near Slaughter Lane. A tweet from the department just before 6:30 p.m. said an RV and two vehicles were on fire.

The RV is a total loss, and an ESD 11 battalion chief said they did not have a damage estimate.

Bluff Springs Road was closed at East Slaughter Lane and Quicksilver Boulevard.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

