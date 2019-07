PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone Thursday night near Pflugerville.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 19600 block of Wearyall Hill Lane, which appears to be near the Gehan Homes Avalon subdivision, according to Google Maps.

TCSO says one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect is not in custody, but law enforcement says they do believe it was an isolated incident.